SVB Leerink Trims bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price to $8.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lowered bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,125 shares of company stock valued at $66,853 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 130.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.