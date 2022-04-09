Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swisscom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $342.00.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.13. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $61.42.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

