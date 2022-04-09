Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Gap Up to $34.09

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $35.14. Sylvamo shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 4,491 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sylvamo by 37,501.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766,495 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $49,515,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $22,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $22,462,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.