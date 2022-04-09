Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €119.97 ($131.83).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SY1. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($151.65) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday.

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 traded up €2.65 ($2.91) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €114.50 ($125.82). The company had a trading volume of 542,904 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €104.73 and a 200 day moving average of €115.57. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.