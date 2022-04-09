Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €119.97 ($131.83).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SY1. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($151.65) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday.

FRA SY1 traded up €2.65 ($2.91) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €114.50 ($125.82). The company had a trading volume of 542,904 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €104.73 and a 200 day moving average of €115.57. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($80.75).

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.