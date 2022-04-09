Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synaptics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after buying an additional 79,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.74 and a 200-day moving average of $226.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

