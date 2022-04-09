T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $161.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.84. 4,293,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,283. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.