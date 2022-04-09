Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

TSM stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $97.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

