Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Head-To-Head Review

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Porch Group and Taoping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Porch Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.23, suggesting a potential upside of 264.73%. Given Porch Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Taoping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Porch Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and Taoping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -56.68% -40.77% -10.19% Taoping N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Porch Group and Taoping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $192.43 million 2.97 -$106.61 million ($1.26) -4.62 Taoping $11.06 million 1.95 -$17.69 million N/A N/A

Taoping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group.

Summary

Taoping beats Porch Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property related insurance policies through our own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Taoping (Get Rating)

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, healthcare, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, it offers cloud-application-terminal and IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, the company operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; Taoping App, which enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals; and blockchain business. It has strategic partnership agreement with Ivy International Education Technology Co., Ltd. to develop and market new learning programs for quality education. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

