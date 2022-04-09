Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,299,000 after acquiring an additional 813,826 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,390.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 826,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 808,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 230.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 665,585 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 437.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 769,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,886,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 399.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 443,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after purchasing an additional 355,043 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,272.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

