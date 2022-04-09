Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) to announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $8.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of TMHC opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

