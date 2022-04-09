TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.00%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

