Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.18

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.18 and traded as low as $18.00. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 39,708 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.61 million, a P/E ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,675 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 830,972 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 744,662 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 328,767 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 560,705 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,615 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

