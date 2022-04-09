Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.18

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.18 and traded as low as $18.00. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 39,708 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.61 million, a P/E ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.67.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,675 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 830,972 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 744,662 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 328,767 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 560,705 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,615 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tejon Ranch (TRC)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.