Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.30) to €0.23 ($0.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telecom Italia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.70.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

