Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.00.
TLPFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($461.54) to €440.00 ($483.52) in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $183.67 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $161.36 and a 52 week high of $229.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.78.
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleperformance (TLPFY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.