TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.19

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 80945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

