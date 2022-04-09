Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 29th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

GIM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 72,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,472. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

