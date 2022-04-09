Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of GIM stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 269,177 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

