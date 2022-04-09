Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TDC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

