Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
TDC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.
NYSE TDC opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teradata (Get Rating)
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
