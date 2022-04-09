TerraCredit Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56,463.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

