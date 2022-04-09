Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

NYSE LLAP opened at $6.22 on Friday. Terran Orbital has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Terran Orbital Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.