Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) COO Vernon Hirata Sells 3,546 Shares

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $23.12 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $215.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $492,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

