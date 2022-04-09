Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $10.40. 9,685,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,976,226. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

