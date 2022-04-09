Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. Textron has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

