TFG Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,086 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,086 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.34. 6,631,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,986. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

