TFG Advisers LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $121.63. 5,256,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $121.04 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

