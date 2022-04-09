TFG Advisers LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,703.70.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a one year low of $172.37 and a one year high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

