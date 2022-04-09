TFG Advisers LLC Invests $247,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,912 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 415,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $51,504,000 after buying an additional 55,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

FCX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,620,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,570,386. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.