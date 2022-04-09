TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TFI International has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $102.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TFI International by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

