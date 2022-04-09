TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.28. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 23,707 shares traded.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 84.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.