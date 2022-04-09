The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

KO traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,703,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255,256. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $276.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $64.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

