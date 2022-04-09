The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

TCS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $395.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.53 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 24,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

