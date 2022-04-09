The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. GAP reported sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $16.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $18.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. GAP’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Dodge & Cox grew its position in GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GAP by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 447,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 6,528,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,329,475. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. GAP has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

