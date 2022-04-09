The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $627.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $561.00 to $627.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $600.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $359.60 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

