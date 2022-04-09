The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $5.06. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 9,524 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.64%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
