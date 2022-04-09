The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.6% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $311.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.