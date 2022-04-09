The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

NYSE HD opened at $311.11 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

