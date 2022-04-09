The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NAIT opened at GBX 310 ($4.07) on Friday. The North American Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 256.30 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.07). The stock has a market cap of £434.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

Get The North American Income Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 698 shares of The North American Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989.30 ($2,608.92).

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.