The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.38 and a beta of 2.55. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,109,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

