The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PGR. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

PGR opened at $118.51 on Thursday. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.