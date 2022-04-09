The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 31.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after purchasing an additional 861,432 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,730. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

