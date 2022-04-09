The Shyft Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Shyft Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $54.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

