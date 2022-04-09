The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at $135,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

