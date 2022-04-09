The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

TD opened at $76.96 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

