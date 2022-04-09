The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,382.35

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,382.35 ($18.13) and traded as low as GBX 1,314 ($17.23). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,338 ($17.55), with a volume of 19,796 shares trading hands.

VTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,840 ($24.13) to GBX 1,590 ($20.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,663.33 ($21.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,265.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,380.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £625.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Vitec Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

The Vitec Group Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

