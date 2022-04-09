The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS remained flat at $$131.87 on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $190.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.