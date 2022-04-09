The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Director Erin C. Mcglaughlin Acquires 407 Shares

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) Director Erin C. Mcglaughlin acquired 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,687.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $43.30 on Friday. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. On average, research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,437,000 after acquiring an additional 68,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of York Water by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About York Water (Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.