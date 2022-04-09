TheStreet Downgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to C+

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

LGIH opened at $90.28 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $88.13 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.19.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after acquiring an additional 177,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after acquiring an additional 158,424 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $20,082,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $19,846,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

