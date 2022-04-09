TheStreet Upgrades Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) to “C-“

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

NYSE ECVT opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.