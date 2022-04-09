Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 47,988 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
About Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)
