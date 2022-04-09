TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $161.60

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161.60 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 163.20 ($2.14), with a volume of 190363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.20 ($2.38).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351.67 ($4.61).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £849.08 million and a PE ratio of 70.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 237.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

About TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.